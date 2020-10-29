Menu
QAS paramedics are responding to a Tannum Sands address after a boy got his head trapped underwater in a pool ladder.
News

UPDATE: Toddler taken to hospital after near drowning

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@news.com.au
29th Oct 2020 4:47 PM
UPDATE: 4.45pm: A toddler has been taken to hospital after a near drowning incident at Tannum Sands.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics attended a Waratah Crescent address after reports the young boy had been trapped underwater after getting his head stuck in a pool ladder.

The spokesman said paramedics assessed the boy at the scene, who was reportedly initially struggling to breathe.

“He was taken by ambulance to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.” the spokesman said.

The spokesman said paramedics were querying whether the boy’s head was stuck under the water.

INITIAL REPORT: 4.07pm: Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics are responding to reports of a near drowning at Tannum Sands involving a young boy.

A QAS spokeswoman said paramedics were responding to an address at Tannum Sands after reports a boy was trapped underwater after his head was caught in a pool ladder.

The spokeswoman said paramedics were called just after 4pm.

It is understood the boy has been released from the ladder and is having difficulty breathing.

More to come.

Gladstone Observer

