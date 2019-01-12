Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ANTCIPATED: East Shores stage 1B's floating ferry transfer pontoon will be a major highlight.
ANTCIPATED: East Shores stage 1B's floating ferry transfer pontoon will be a major highlight. Gladstone Ports Corporation
News

UPDATE: Tenders for East Shore Stage 1B are open

Noor Gillani
by
12th Jan 2019 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PLANS for East Shores Stage 1B are forging ahead.

Expressions of interest for the $29.5million foreshore redevelopment closed in November.

Gladstone Ports Corporation acting chief executive Craig Walker said tenders were currently open and due to close next month.

Mr Walker said the project would be split into two major contracts for onshore and offshore work.

"GPC anticipates there will be a number of underlying sub-contracts that follow, based on the works required for the project,” Mr Walker said.

construction jobs east shores east shores precinct east shores redevelopment project employment gladsonte jobs jobs tenders tenders open
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Gladstone's 'world class cruise plaza' to cause a splash

    premium_icon Gladstone's 'world class cruise plaza' to cause a splash

    News This year cruise numbers to the city will have more than doubled since 2016-17. And new local developments are expected to only further progress.

    • 12th Jan 2019 2:00 PM
    BREAKING: Truck rollover closes highway near Moura

    premium_icon BREAKING: Truck rollover closes highway near Moura

    News Accident occurred just before midday

    • 12th Jan 2019 1:01 PM
    Industry open day helps residents reach new heights

    premium_icon Industry open day helps residents reach new heights

    News Your opportunity for a new career starts today.

    • 12th Jan 2019 1:00 PM
    Old photo brings up 'humbling' memories for former principal

    premium_icon Old photo brings up 'humbling' memories for former principal

    News The couple has touched thousands of lives over the years.

    Local Partners