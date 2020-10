A Helicopter was called to a crash at Tannum Sands on October 10, 2020. Photo: RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue.

A TEENAGER involved in a car rollover at Lilley’s Beach on the weekend remains in Rockhampton Hospital.

Paramedics were called to the beach in Tannum Sands on Saturday at 7.34am.

A helicopter was tasked shortly after and a 17-year-old boy was flown to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious condition with chest injuries.

He remains there this morning in a stable condition.

