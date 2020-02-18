UPDATE: Suspected paint job on stolen car

STOLEN: The family's red Mazda 2 is now believed to be painted white and missing its number plates.

STOLEN: The family's red Mazda 2 is now believed to be painted white and missing its number plates.

A STOLEN car taken in a brazen daylight robbery last weekend has left police in a frustrating game of cat and mouse.

The red Mazda 2, which was taken from Cara and Peter Bartlett's driveway on Saturday, has since been spotted throughout the region.

Mr and Mrs Bartlett are beloved members of the Yeppoon community and have experienced their fair share of hardships as of late, following Mr Bartlett's terminal brain cancer diagnosis last August.

In another devastating blow, insurance will not cover the car because their son had mistakenly left a backpack in the vehicle which contained the keys.

The bold theft occurred while the family was at their Lammermoor home and as Mrs Bartlett napped only metres away.

It is alleged the offender targeted the Bartlett's home after the couple had posted about another car they had for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

Neighbours who witnessed the robbery said two men in a white ute arrived at the property around 4pm on Saturday before walking into the driveway to take the vehicle.

The white ute suspected of being involved in the robbery was later found abandoned on Robinson St in Yeppoon.

Since posting about the ­incident on various local Crimewatch groups, Mr and Mrs Bartlett have been inundated with news of various sightings throughout the community.

The same vehicle is believed to be linked to various traffic incidents throughout the Rockhampton and Gladstone area since it was stolen.

On Monday a red Mazda 2 was reported to have been clocked at speeds of more than 200km/h heading north from Raglan after it was earlier spotted in Gladstone.

It is understood the driver allegedly pointed a handgun at police during a previous intercept attempt near the area.

Several residents of Rockhampton have since reported seeing the vehicle outside of Bunnings on Yaamba Rd, though they claimed the car had now been painted white and was without its registration plates or 'FU Brain Cancer' stickers.

Mrs Bartlett confirmed the latest news, however said Rockhampton Police were yet to confirm the same reports.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachy of Rockhampton CIB said investigations were still ongoing and that police were still seeking public assistance in the matter.

"It's been sighted in a ­number of locations from Gladstone to Rockhampton, but at this stage we haven't been able to locate it," Det Snr Sgt Peachy said.

Queensland Police also reminded community members not to attempt to intercept any stolen vehicles.

It is understood the alleged thief is known to police. Anyone with information should contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.