UPDATE: Stress ball fundraiser a success

Shaylar Holzhauser is raising money for firefighters by making and selling stress balls

IN JUST two weeks, Shaylar Holzhauser, 8, has raised hundreds of dollars for bushfire relief by selling $1 stress balls.

The stress balls are made from balloons and rice.

Shaylar's fundraiser started on Facebook, but spread throughout the community.

Shaylar's mum, Rebecca Moles, said they had raised about $300 from the stress balls, smashing the original goal of $200.

Donation tins were placed in local businesses, but the money is yet to be counted.

On November 14, Shaylar told The Observer she had only planned on making 50 of the stress balls.

Strong community support from the beginning meant Shaylar and her mum were soon spending their weekends and afternoons making more.

Ms Moles said they would have made hundreds.

"I'm not too sure how many stress balls we made," Ms Moles said.

"We lost count in the end."

Ms Moles was thankful for the support of local business.

Coles Tannum Sands donated a $50 gift card to assist in purchasing materials.

Woolworths Boyne Island donated balloons and BITS Discounts donated money tins and balloons.