Update: Offenders on the run after stealing ute on Cap Coast

Sunday, 9AM: POLICE are still on the hunt for offenders who allegedly stole a ute from a Capricorn Coast bar yesterday.

About 12.15pm, a vehicle was reported stolen from the Capricorn Tavern, Taranganba.

The vehicle was a White Ford Falcon Ute.

Reports indicate it was last sighted coming into Rockhampton at about 1pm with up to three people in the vehicle. Police could not confirm this.

About 4.25pm, police had located the ute on Swordfish Ave, Taranganba, which is said to have sustained "a bit of damage".

Police are still searching for the alleged offenders and investigating the incident.

Unconfirmed reports indicate two of the offenders are juveniles, one being as young as 12-years-old.

