Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
QFES Gladstone. Picture Rodney Stevens
QFES Gladstone. Picture Rodney Stevens
News

UPDATE: Shed ablaze ‘contains gun safe’

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@news.com.au
22nd Dec 2020 5:35 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE : 5:20pm: A four-bay garage that was ablaze at Mount Larcom has been extinguished by fire-fighters.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said four crews attended the scene on Popenia Road at Mount Larcom.

“The fire is now out and crews are ventilating the shed,” the spokeswoman said.

Queensland Police and Queensland Ambulance Service also attended.

A Queensland Police spokesman said he had no details about a gun safe being located in the shed.

“Police will examine the scene to ensure there is nothing suspicious,” the spokesman said.

It is understood there were no cars in the four-bay shed.

INITIAL : 4.34pm: Emergency services are responding to reports of a shed fire at Mount Larcom that has been suggested to house a gun safe.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said firefighters were called to Popenia Road at Mount Larcom, with the first crew arriving at 4.26pm.

QFES crews are responding to reports of a four-bay shed on fire on Popenia Road at Mount Larcom.
QFES crews are responding to reports of a four-bay shed on fire on Popenia Road at Mount Larcom.

“Four more crews are responding to reports of a shed fire in a four-bay garage,” the spokeswoman said.

“It reportedly has two locked bays and there is fire inside.”

The first crew at the scene had started attacking the blaze, the spokeswoman said.

Initial reports from the scene stated there were guns in a safe in the shed that was on fire.

gladstone gladstone observer guns mount larcom fire qfes gladstone shed fire
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    The best beach reads of 2020

    The best beach reads of 2020
    • 22nd Dec 2020 4:36 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Truck rolls at Yarwun

        Premium Content UPDATE: Truck rolls at Yarwun

        News Emergency services were called to the scene at 12.21pm after reports a truck had rolled at Yarwun.

        Gladstone druggie ‘at doorway to prison cell’

        Premium Content Gladstone druggie ‘at doorway to prison cell’

        Crime Curtis Reginald James Harding has narrowly escaped jail for his offending.

        Reopening date still unknown for city’s new hospital

        Premium Content Reopening date still unknown for city’s new hospital

        Health Queensland Health began renovations on the Rosella St facility after Mercy Health...

        Gladstone Port exports strong despite China standoff

        Premium Content Gladstone Port exports strong despite China standoff

        News For the first time since February 2011, no coal left Gladstone for China in...