UPDATE: Shed ablaze ‘contains gun safe’

UPDATE : 5:20pm: A four-bay garage that was ablaze at Mount Larcom has been extinguished by fire-fighters.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said four crews attended the scene on Popenia Road at Mount Larcom.

“The fire is now out and crews are ventilating the shed,” the spokeswoman said.

Queensland Police and Queensland Ambulance Service also attended.

A Queensland Police spokesman said he had no details about a gun safe being located in the shed.

“Police will examine the scene to ensure there is nothing suspicious,” the spokesman said.

It is understood there were no cars in the four-bay shed.

INITIAL : 4.34pm: Emergency services are responding to reports of a shed fire at Mount Larcom that has been suggested to house a gun safe.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said firefighters were called to Popenia Road at Mount Larcom, with the first crew arriving at 4.26pm.

QFES crews are responding to reports of a four-bay shed on fire on Popenia Road at Mount Larcom.

“Four more crews are responding to reports of a shed fire in a four-bay garage,” the spokeswoman said.

“It reportedly has two locked bays and there is fire inside.”

The first crew at the scene had started attacking the blaze, the spokeswoman said.

Initial reports from the scene stated there were guns in a safe in the shed that was on fire.