Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service.
Queensland Ambulance Service.
News

UPDATE: Serious crash claims the life of a young man

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
23rd Nov 2019 2:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE, 2.45PM: A serious traffic crash at Raglan this morning has claimed the life of a 21-year-old man.

The man was driving a vehicle on a dirt road off Raglan Station Road at about 6.30am when he lost control and crashed.

Emergency Services attended however the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 33-year-old-male passenger sustained a head injury and was transported in a stable condition to Rockhampton Hospital.

Investigations by the Forensic Crash Unit are continuing with officers appealing for anyone with any information to contact them.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote this reference number: QP1902324065.

INITIAL: ONE person has suffered critical injuries after a serious traffic crash in Raglan early this morning.

At 6.25am, paramedics were called to reports of a single-vehicle rollover on Raglan Station Road.

Paramedics assessed two people at the scene.

One person was treated for critical injuries.

The second person, a man in his 30s, sustained a head injury and was transported in a stable condition to Rockhampton Hospital.

Emergency Service crews remain on scene.

More Stories

queensland ambulance service raglan single-vehicle rollover
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        10+ locations struck by thieves

        premium_icon 10+ locations struck by thieves

        News A Kirkwood Rd business was among the list of properties hit by theft in the past week

        Apprentice numbers stabilising after major drop

        premium_icon Apprentice numbers stabilising after major drop

        News The number of apprentices and trainees in the region has dropped significantly and...

        Parish nears end of an era

        premium_icon Parish nears end of an era

        News As the Marist Fathers prepare to depart the parish, they have gathered to...

        'Exciting things': Community gets port update

        premium_icon 'Exciting things': Community gets port update

        News Gladstone Ports Corporation welcomed community members on Wednesday night.