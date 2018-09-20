UPDATE: Rocky's robbery victim shares her harrowing tale

ROBBERY: A man was robbed at knifepoint in Berserker last night.

UPDATE 1:10pm: AFTER having a knife held to her throat, the victim of this morning's robbery in Berserker has emotionally recounted her tale.

Avid gamer Corina White said she was checking her bank balance at the NAB ATM at Northside about 1am last night when she noticed someone lurking suspiciously at the edge of the building.

Ms White said she was cautious not to make herself a target by withdrawing a large sum of money in the middle of the night, and as someone who identified as transgender, she already went to great lengths not to attract the wrong sort of attention.

POLICE PRESS CONFERENCE: Robbery victim Corina White described the harrowing encounter. Allan Reinikka

She hurriedly left the ATM and was walking in front of B&J Car Sales on Musgrave St when a man riding a dark coloured mountain bike approached her from behind.

"He called me over really abruptly, I just wanted to play it cool and see what he was after and he grabbed me by the jumper, ” Ms White said.

She tried unsuccessfully to yank herself free and pull the man off balance before he reached into his pocket and produced a small pocket knife which he held to her throat.

During the struggle with the man, she was jabbed in the back, drawing blood, before being shoved to the ground, grazing her wrist and fingers.

The attacker fled with $80 cash.

Ms White said while she noticed the man was wearing a dark hoodie and had a beard, she was too scared to see the man's face.

"I hope whoever it is gets caught and the justice system puts him behind bars,” she said.

Rockhampton CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said they were approaching local businesses hoping to identify the attacker from CCTV footage.

He described the attacker as a Caucasian male with a thin build and a beard.

POLICE PRESS CONFERENCE: Rockhampton CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey is appealing for help with their investigation. Allan Reinikka

He appealed to the public to come forward if they had any information to assist police with their investigation.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, by calling 1800 333 000 or visit crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours per day.

Investigating detectives revealed the crime took place just after 1.17am on Musgrave Street.

A 37-year-old female was walking down the street after withdrawing money from a nearby shopping centre ATM when he was approached by an armed man.

The man allegedly pushed the victim to the ground before threatening her with a knife and stealing a quantity of cash.

The victim sustained grazes to her hands but did not required hospital treatment.

The attacker was described as being a Caucasian male, wearing a dark hooded jumper, riding a mountain bike with a beard.

Anyone with information regarding the matter is urged to contact police.

Rockhampton CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey will speak with media about the incident this morning.

More to follow.