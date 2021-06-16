Menu
747 QANTAS plane at Rockhampton airport.
News

UPDATE: Rockhampton fog plays havoc with flights at airport

JANN HOULEY
16th Jun 2021 8:20 AM
Thick fog over Central Queensland continues to cause flight delays at Rockhampton Airport.

Its online schedule after 8am showed three QantasLink flights to Brisbane (7.10, 8.25 and 10.45am) have been delayed.

That has since stretched to include the 10.50, 10.55 and 11.50am flights.

Meanwhile, the flights due to arrive from Brisbane at 8.05 and 10am are also delayed, as well as a a flight from Mackay (due 10.05am) and another from Gladstone (10.25am)

There are reports that court matters will be held up to wait for officials who have flown north, and QPS are investigating whether they can send people in custody via the normal Airwing flights.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

