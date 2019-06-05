Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BUSY DAY: A second LifeFlight chopper has been called to a crash in the Gympie region, just two crashes in the past hour. Both patients are listed as in a stable condition.
BUSY DAY: A second LifeFlight chopper has been called to a crash in the Gympie region, just two crashes in the past hour. Both patients are listed as in a stable condition. Tobi Loftus
News

UPDATE: Rescue chopper called to second Gympie region crash

Philippe Coquerand
by
5th Jun 2019 12:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BREAKING 1pm: It has been a busy day for our LifeFlight crews across the Gympie region with two crashes reported this afternoon.

A man in his 80s has been rescued after his quad-bike rolled over on his property, south of Gympie.

The man was pinned for about 45 minutes as emergency services arrived at the scene.

The crash happened just before 12pm on a private property in Melawondi.

The man is reported to have arm injuries. He is being taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

In a separate crash, a woman was injured in a single motorbike crash on her private property in Booubyjan at 11.48am.

The woman sustained shoulder, chest and pelvis injuries.

A rescue helicopter has been tasked to her property where the woman is expected to be taken to the Gympie Hospital.

The woman is in a stable condition.

EARLIER: Emergency services are on their way to a quad-bike roll-over, south of Gympie.

It's believed the quad-bike rolled over just before 12pm, on a private property in Melawondi.

Two fire trucks are on their way with ambulance and police in attendance.

It's not yet known how serious the roll-over is, but more details still yet to come.

gympie crash melawondi quad-bike quad-bike crash quad-bike roll-over queensland ambulance service queensland fire and emergency services south of gympie
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Teen accused of rape attempt, assault to stay behind bars

    premium_icon Teen accused of rape attempt, assault to stay behind bars

    News THE 18-year-old West Gladstone teen police have accused of a horror rape attempt and assault of a young woman has been remanded in custody until late July.

    Eight children involved in car accident on major road

    premium_icon Eight children involved in car accident on major road

    Breaking Ten patients have been taken to Gladstone Hospital

    • 5th Jun 2019 3:39 PM
    New gym owners to create unique fitness coaching experience

    premium_icon New gym owners to create unique fitness coaching experience

    News "A business opportunity came up to take over ownership of the gym”