Quick-thinking mum saves child after brown snake bite

UPDATE 3.40pm: A quick-thinking mum has saved her two-year-old child after brown snake bite.

Bundaberg's RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has airlifted a little boy to hospital, after he was bitten by a brown snake at home.

The rescue chopper was called into action just after 10.30 on Wednesday, when it's believed the boy had been playing outdoors, at a property in the Banana region, when he was bitten on the left foot.

His quick-thinking mother, who recognised her son had been bitten by a venomous snake, rushed him to a nearby health facility.

LIFEFLIGHT CHOPPER: Quick-thinking mum saves toddler after brown snake bite

Medical staff there treated him using the Pressure Immobilisation Technique.

The toddler was then transported to a nearby airstrip, by a Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) crew, to meet the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter.

A LifeFlight QAS Flight Paramedic stabilised the boy for the journey back to Bundaberg, while the rescue crew tried to ease his worries, with an RACQ LifeFlight Rescue teddy bear.

He was flown to Bundaberg Base Hospital in a stable condition, with his mum as an escort.

Bundaberg-based LifeFlight helicopter pilot Peter Marris said the young child wasn't showing any symptoms but to be on the safe side they brought him to Bundaberg Hospital to be monitored and looked after for the next 12 hours.

A boy was flown to Bundaberg Hospital after a reported brown snake bite to his leg.

It was a 550 kilometre round trip for the local helicopter crew.

"He was fine, had a little bit of a cry when we first put him in the helicopter, but he settled down pretty quickly and a couple of nice teddy bears seemed to do the trick," Mr Marris said.

"He and mum had a bit of a sleep on the way back and for a little part they both got a little bit airsick but overall it wasn't too bad.

"Hopefully it's a strike with no venom."

UPDATE: A two-year-old boy has been airlifted to the Bundaberg Hospital after a brown snake bite to the left heel.

Bundaberg-based LifeFlight helicopter pilot Peter Marris said the young child wasn't showing any symptoms but to be on the safe side they brought him to Bundaberg Hospital to be monitored and looked after for the next 12 hours.

He said they received the call just before lunch for a young boy from Taroom, which is quite a way out south-west of Bundy, south of Theodore.

"The ambulance met us at the airstrip at Taroom and mum and young Jack were there at the ambulance waiting," he said.

"Our paramedic checked him out, checked all of his symptoms, made sure everything was okay and we loaded up in the helicopter and flew back here."

It was a 550 kilometre round trip for the local helicopter crew.

"He was fine, had a little bit of a cry when we first put him in the helicopter, but he settled down pretty quickly and a couple of nice teddy bears seemed to do the trick," Mr Marris said.

"He and mum had a bit of a sleep on the way back and for a little part they both got a little bit airsick but overall it wasn't too bad.

"Hopefully it's a strike with no venom.

"They'll keep an eye on him for the next 12 hours or so and then he'll be released tomorrow and go home.

"If there had have been venom he definitely would have been showing some symptoms by now.

"They used the proper PIT procedure."

Mr Marris said he was not sure what the child was doing at the time of the bite.

"Obviously after winter the snakes are starting to come out now, so just keep an eye out," Mr Marris said.

"The snakes will only bite you if they feel threatened, so you stay away from them or stand still and don't threaten them and they won't bite you."

Earlier: THE Lifeflight helicopter has just landed at the Bundaberg Hospital with a little boy after a snake bite.

Initial reports suggests that the child was bitten on the foot by a brown snake.

This is a developing story, more to come.