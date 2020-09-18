UPDATE: Pregnant woman hit by shot put at Calliope

Paramedics are responding to an incident at Calliope where a pregnant woman has reportedly been hit by a shot put.

UPDATE: 12.55pm: A PREGNANT woman who was hit by a shot put at Calliope has been taken to hospital.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said paramedics treated the woman at the scene on Don Cameron Drive.

The woman was reportedly hit in the back by the shot put, the spokesman said.

Calliope State High School.

The Queensland Education Department has been contacted about the incident.

It is understood the woman, who is in her 30s, is a teacher at Calliope State High School.

The QAS spokesman said the woman, who was reportedly at the 10-week gestation stage, was taken by ambulance to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.

