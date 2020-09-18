Menu
Paramedics are responding to an incident at Calliope where a pregnant woman has reportedly been hit by a shot put.
News

UPDATE: Pregnant woman hit by shot put at Calliope

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@gladstoneobserver.com.au
18th Sep 2020 1:01 PM
UPDATE: 12.55pm: A PREGNANT woman who was hit by a shot put at Calliope has been taken to hospital.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said paramedics treated the woman at the scene on Don Cameron Drive.

The woman was reportedly hit in the back by the shot put, the spokesman said.

Calliope State High School.
The Queensland Education Department has been contacted about the incident.

It is understood the woman, who is in her 30s, is a teacher at Calliope State High School.

The QAS spokesman said the woman, who was reportedly at the 10-week gestation stage, was taken by ambulance to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.

Calliope State High School.
INITIAL REPORT: 12.07pm PARAMEDICS are responding to an incident at Calliope where a pregnant woman has reportedly been hit by a shot put.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said paramedics were called to an address on Don Cameron Drive just after noon following reports a woman in her 30s had been struck.

Initial reports from the scene were that the woman is at the 10-week gestation stage of her pregnancy.

It is understood the woman works at Calliope State High School.

More to come.

