QLD_ALNCOP_PLATES_WK4
News

UPDATE: Police still searching for a man who fled from crash

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
27th Sep 2019 1:49 PM
2.30PM: POLICE are still searching for a man who crashed into a power pole in Frenchville and fled the scene.

About 1.45PM, police were called to the intersection of Waterloo St and Robinson St, Frenchville, after reports of a red Mitsubishi crashing into a power pole.

He was last scene around Lakes Creek Rd, Rockhampton.

Police have not yet located the man, and believe he has left the area.

He is described as tall, blonde and wearing a black singlet and shorts.

1.50PM: A MAN is on the run after crashing into a power pole in Frenchville.

About 1.45PM, police were called to the intersection of Waterloo St and Robinson St, Frenchville, after reports of a red Mitsubishi crashing into a power pole.

Shortly after crashing the vehicle a man fled the scene.

He is described as tall, blonde and wearing a black singlet and shorts.

He was last scene jumping over a fence in Simpson St, heading towards The Frenchville Sports Club.

The dog squad has been called.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

