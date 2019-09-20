Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Adam Garde died in a tragic boating accident north of Yeppoon with his father-in-law Norm Martin. Photo supplied - Facebook
Adam Garde died in a tragic boating accident north of Yeppoon with his father-in-law Norm Martin. Photo supplied - Facebook
News

UPDATE: Police still investigating tragic boat crash

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
19th Sep 2019 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND Police Service is preparing a report for the coroner in relation to the deaths of Adam Garde and Norm Martin, who died in a tragic boating accident north of Yeppoon last Friday.

A passing boat discovered the vessel, a six-metre aluminium catamaran Sailfish 3000, near the mouth of Island Head Creek at Shoalwater about 11.30pm.

Water police attended and found the bodies of Mr Garde and his father-in-law, Mr Martin, in the vessel.

Police said the catamaran hit an unknown submerged object at speed, causing significant damage to its bow, below the water line.

It is believed the two men died in the collision, however the exact cause of their deaths is yet to be confirmed.

The police investigation is ongoing.

boating accident death police shoalwater yeppoon
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    YOUR GUIDE: Epic weekend of music, events in region

    premium_icon YOUR GUIDE: Epic weekend of music, events in region

    News FROM a music festival to touring artists and a cabaret show, it’s an epic weekend for live music and entertainment in the Gladstone Region.

    Man fined $1200 for high range drink drive on Hanson Rd

    premium_icon Man fined $1200 for high range drink drive on Hanson Rd

    News A GLADSTONE man had six vodka orange juice drinks before he was intercepted by...

    ‘Essential’ CCTV database launched by police

    premium_icon ‘Essential’ CCTV database launched by police

    News CCTV footage has proven to be invaluable to Gladstone Police in catching offenders...

    FIRE IN THE DEEP: Frightening stories from Deepwater

    premium_icon FIRE IN THE DEEP: Frightening stories from Deepwater

    News Firefighters relive bushfire emergency in new video.