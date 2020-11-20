UPDATE: Police hunt car after South Gladstone incident

Gladstone police are on the lookout for a dark blue Holden Commodore sedan that allegedly evaded officers at South Gladstone on Friday morning and took off at high speed. Photo: Queensland Police Service.

UPDATE: 3.20pm: Police have released further details of a dark blue Holden Commodore sedan they are looking for after it allegedly evaded officers at South Gladstone this morning.

The male driver of the Commodore allegedly tried to evade police on Toolooa Street at South Gladstone at 10.50am and took off at high speed.

Detective Sergeant Wayne Butcher said police were looking for a black Holden Commodore with stolen QLD registration plates 944 RDO.

“The vehicle has front end panel damage and was last seen driving erratically at Glen Eden driving towards Tannum Sands.

“If this vehicle is sight please call Police on triple-0 or Policelink 131444.”

INITIAL REPORT: 10.59am: Gladstone police are on the lookout for a dark blue Holden Commodore sedan after it allegedly evaded officers at South Gladstone this morning.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said officers reported an evade police incident on Toolooa Street at 10.50am.

The spokeswoman said officers tried to intercept the vehicle when it took off at high speed.

Minutes before, a dark blue detectives’ vehicle was seen heading east on Toolooa Street with lights and sirens on.

Shortly after, it is understood a member of the public reported seeing the Commodore sedan travelling west on Elizabeth Street at South Gladstone, before it turned into Margaret Street and accelerated rapidly.

The Commodore then went around the roundabout at the intersection of Philip Street and Gladstone Benaraby Road, before it overtook a number of cars on the wrong side of the road heading west.

The vehicle is reportedly being driven by a man.

More to come.