UPDATE: Paramedics assist Agnes marine sting victim
UPDATE 3.50PM: A primary school-aged girl who suffered a marine sting at Agnes Water on Sunday afternoon was not taken to hospital.
Ambulance officers were called to a location off Jeffery Court at 12.59pm, and remained on scene for some time providing assistance to the young girl.
INITIAL: Paramedics are assisting a marine sting victim, believed to be a young child, at Agnes Water on Sunday afternoon.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said ambulance officers were called to a location off Jeffery Court at 12.59pm.
She said at 2.10pm paramedics were still on scene.
More to come.
