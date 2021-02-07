Menu
Paramedics have been called to Agnes Water on Sunday to assist a marine sting victim. FILE PHOTO.
News

UPDATE: Paramedics assist Agnes marine sting victim

Darryn Nufer
7th Feb 2021 4:00 PM
UPDATE 3.50PM: A primary school-aged girl who suffered a marine sting at Agnes Water on Sunday afternoon was not taken to hospital.

Ambulance officers were called to a location off Jeffery Court at 12.59pm, and remained on scene for some time providing assistance to the young girl.

INITIAL: Paramedics are assisting a marine sting victim, believed to be a young child, at Agnes Water on Sunday afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said ambulance officers were called to a location off Jeffery Court at 12.59pm.

She said at 2.10pm paramedics were still on scene.

More to come.

