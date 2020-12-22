UPDATE: One Person in hospital following highway smash

UPDATE, 1.50PM: One person was transported to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition with neck pain.

INITIAL: Four people have been injured after two vehicles collided on the Bruce Highway, north of Calliope.

Emergency services were called to reports of the two-vehicle crash at 11.12am on Tuesday.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and police conducted traffic control on the highway.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics assessed four people for minor injuries.

One person is expected to be transported to hospital with minor neck pain.

More to come.