Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service.
Queensland Ambulance Service. Michael Marston - ePixel Images
Breaking

UPDATE: One person has died following a horrific crash in CQ

Aden Stokes
by
19th Aug 2019 7:55 AM | Updated: 12:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

10.45AM: Lanes have now been reduced following what is believed to be a fatal crash near Longreach this morning.

Department of Transport and Main Roads has advised the Cramsie Muttaburra road outside of Longreach has lanes reduced with traffic control at site due to the crash, involving a truck and a car.

The Forensic Crash Unit is on scene investigating.

9.45AM: It is understood one person has died following a horrific crash between a truck and a car near Longreach this morning.

At 6am, paramedics were called to the scene of a truck and vehicle crash on Cramsie Muttaburra Rd.

Paramedics were on scene assessing one person, reported to be in a critical condition. It is understood they have since died.

Department of Transport and Main Roads has also advised the Cramsie Muttaburra Rd is still closed due to the crash.

The Forensic Crash Unit is on scene investigating.

7.50AM: One person is in a critical condition following a truck and vehicle crash near Longreach this morning.

At 6am, paramedics were called to the scene of a truck and vehicle crash on Cramsie Muttaburra Rd.

Paramedics are on scene assessing one person, reported to be in a critical condition.

Department of Transport and Main Roads has also advised the Cramsie Muttaburra Rd is currently closed due to the crash.

The Forensic Crash Unit is on scene investigating.

More to come.

More Stories

longreach multiple vehicle crash tmbbreaking tmbcrash truck and vehicle crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    MEGA GALLERY: 80+ photos from premier fun run

    premium_icon MEGA GALLERY: 80+ photos from premier fun run

    News Did we spot you at this year's Botanic to Bridge?

    Emergency services called to two-car crash

    premium_icon Emergency services called to two-car crash

    News QFES, QAS and Queensland Police were called to the scene.

    Parked car creates road block for council upgrades

    premium_icon Parked car creates road block for council upgrades

    Council News A car parked innocently on Auckland St becomes centre of attention.

    • 19th Aug 2019 12:30 PM
    • 1 JeanetteM3
    National Rugby Championship to kick off next month

    premium_icon National Rugby Championship to kick off next month

    Rugby Union Marley Brown Oval will play host to the Queensland derby clash.