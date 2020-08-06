UPDATE: Motorcyclist in hospital after rear-ending car

UPDATE, 9AM: The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, has been transported to Biloela Hospital in a stable condition with a shoulder injury, chest pain and abrasions.

INITIAL: Two people are being assessed by paramedics after a motorbike reportedly rear-ended a car outside of Biloela this morning.

At 6.43am, emergency services were called to reports of the collision on Biloela Callide Rd, Mount Murchison.

According to a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman, paramedics are assessing a man and woman, who are both stable.

It is understood Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have made the area safe and left the incident in the hands of police.

More to come.