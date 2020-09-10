Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A fire that broke out near QAL, South Gladstone, at 11am is being investigated by QFES.
A fire that broke out near QAL, South Gladstone, at 11am is being investigated by QFES.
News

UPDATE: More details emerge on South Gladstone fire

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@gladstoneobserver.com.au
10th Sep 2020 11:57 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE: 11.50am: A FIRE at South Gladstone near QAL is posing no threat to any homes or properties, a QFES spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman said the fire is a permitted burn by QAL.

Trained fire officers are on the scene monitoring the fire, which is causing smoke to spread around the South Gladstone and Toolooa State High School area.

INITIAL REPORT: QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services are investigating a fire at South Gladstone near QAL.

The fire started just after 11am.

Smoke is clearly visible and is wafting around the area.

A QFES spokeswoman said the only fire they had on their system in the Gladstone region were controlled burns continuing on Curtis Island.

More to come.

fire fireifghters gladstone observer qal qfes gladstone south gladstone
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Candidates hit hustings in election campaign

        Premium Content Candidates hit hustings in election campaign

        News The state election is on October 31 with three candidates vying for the seat of Gladstone.

        Gladstone man wounded while being arrested

        Premium Content Gladstone man wounded while being arrested

        News A man has suffered lacerations to his head while being arrested in Clinton this...

        IN COURT: Everyone listed to appear in Gladstone today

        Premium Content IN COURT: Everyone listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, September...

        Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        Premium Content Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        News The biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, September 9.