UPDATE: More details emerge on South Gladstone fire

A fire that broke out near QAL, South Gladstone, at 11am is being investigated by QFES.

UPDATE: 11.50am: A FIRE at South Gladstone near QAL is posing no threat to any homes or properties, a QFES spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman said the fire is a permitted burn by QAL.

Trained fire officers are on the scene monitoring the fire, which is causing smoke to spread around the South Gladstone and Toolooa State High School area.

The fire started just after 11am.

Smoke is clearly visible and is wafting around the area.

A QFES spokeswoman said the only fire they had on their system in the Gladstone region were controlled burns continuing on Curtis Island.

More to come.