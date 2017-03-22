27°
Critical Alert

WARNING: Water on roads, Baffle Creek likely to flood

Eliza Goetze
| 22nd Mar 2017 11:11 AM Updated: 2:07 PM
OFF THE ROAD: Tableland Rd between Fingerboard and Gorge Rds.
OFF THE ROAD: Tableland Rd between Fingerboard and Gorge Rds.

WHAT WE KNOW

  • The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a minor flood warning for the Baffle Creek at Essendean Bridge on Thursday morning
  • Moore Park Rd at Gooburrum has water over the road due to flash flooding. Both lanes are affected with no delays expected, caution is advised
  • Lowmead Rd at Miriam Vale-Lowmead is closed from Fingerboard to Gorge Rd
  • Touch football tonight at Avondale is cancelled
  • Tableland Rd at Taunton and Mt Maria, Taunton Rd at Taunton, Gorge Rd at Baffle Creek Bridge and Turkey Beach Rd are all open but with water over the road and drivers are urged to exercise caution.
Flooding at Essendean Bridge.
Flooding at Essendean Bridge.

UPDATE 1.45PM:

THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued an initial minor flood warning for the Baffle Creek at Essendean Bridge.

The Baffle Creek at Essendean Bridge is currently at 3.07m and rising, the Bureau reports.

The Baffle Creek at Essendean Bridge is likely to exceed the minor flood level (5m) on Thursday morning.

Up to 130 mm of rainfall has been recorded across the Baffle catchment in the 48 hours to 9am Wednesday with showers and storms expected to continue through today and tomorrow.

Flood Safety Advice:

Remember: If it's flooded, forget it. For flood emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500. For life threatening emergencies, call 000 immediately.

Current emergency information is available at qld.gov.au/alerts.

The next warning will be issued by 10:30 am EST on Thursday 23 March 2017.

Latest River Heights:

  • Baffle Ck at Mimdale Alert 4.70m, rising, as of 1.18pm
  • Baffle Ck at Mimdale TM 4.49m, rising, as of 12.40pm
  • Baffle Ck at Essendean Bridge Alert 3.07m, rising, as of 1.18pm
  • Euleilah Ck at Hills Rd Alert 1.63m, rising, 12.45pm
  • Baffle Ck at Barnetts Rd Alert 0.52m, falling, 11.14pm

You can keep up to date with these alerts by phoning 1300 659 219.

Warning, rainfall and river information are available at www.bom.gov.au/qld/flood. The latest weather forecast is available at http://www.bom.gov.au/qld/flood.

For the latest updates on road closures and flash flooding visit qldtraffic.qld.gov.au.

 

Water over the road at Fingerboard. Photo via Facebook
Water over the road at Fingerboard. Photo via Facebook

EARLIER:

THE farmers are rejoicing while motorists are sighing.

The rains are here and they'll stick around today according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Bundaberg Airport received 16mm in the 24 hours to 9am this morning, as did Bargara, while Bundaberg South and Branyan/Woongarra received 21mm.

"There were heavier falls further north," forecaster Dean Narramore said, with Rosedale 87

"The good news is if you're looking for rain you have a big band of rain moving down from the north which should see rain increase over the course of the day."

"We can expected showers with isolated heavy falls in patches - most areas will get at least 10-20mm, with isolated falls of 50-80."

 

Eliza Goetze

Almost all of the Wide Bay Burnett region will see rain today, Mr Narramore said.

"It will continue into tonight and tomorrow morning, probably shower again tomorrow and ease up tomorrow night."

There will be a chance of shower and sunshine returning on Friday for a mostly sunny weekend, he said.

Rainfall, 24 hours to 9am Wednesday:

Bundaberg 16

Childers South 15

Eidsvold 0.5

Gayndah Airport 1

Gin Gin 18

Lady Elliot Is 1

Rosedale 87

Sandy Cape 4

Seventeen Seventy 25

Topics:  weather

