UPDATE: Man to be flown to Sunshine Coast after crash

Paramedics and a rescue helicopter were called to a crash on the Bruce Highway and Eureka Station Rd earlier this afternoon.

Paramedics and a rescue helicopter were called to a crash on the Bruce Highway and Eureka Station Rd earlier this afternoon.

UPDATE: About 3pm police and emergency services were called to a traffic crash on the Bruce Highway, at the intersection of Eureka Station Rd.

"From what we can understand, the green ute has been travelling south and attempted to turn right on to Eureka Station Rd and a following truck has been unable to avoid colliding with that ute," Senior Constable Adrian Smith said.

"As a result the truck has hit the ute and spun the ute off the road.

"The driver of that utility, of who I believed to be a male in his 80s, is in a critical condition and has been airlifted to Sunshine Coast Hospital."

Sen Const Smith said they were hoping for the best for the patient.

UPDATE: The Sunshine Coast based LifeFlight rescue helicopter and critical care paramedics were called to a vehicle and truck crash on the Bruce Highway and Eureka Station Road, Eurombah.

A QAS spokeswoman said the patient was a male with head and chest injuries.

EARLIER: PARAMEDICS have been tasked to a crash about 10km north of Apple Tree Creek.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said crews en route to a reported crash involving a truck and vehicle near the Bruce Highway and Eureka Station Rd.

This is a developing story, more to come.