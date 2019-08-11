Menu
Emergency services responding
News

UPDATE: Man injured in crash on Capricorn Hwy

11th Aug 2019 12:55 PM
4.30pm: When ambulance paramedics arrived on scene at the Duaringa crash they found a wrecked vehicle and the patient sitting up smoking a cigarette.

The car had rolled several times.

However, the patient was not seriously injured and treated for a minor cut to the head.

12.40pm: A man is injured after a traffic crash on the Capricorn Highway near Duaringa.

Initial reports indicate a 53-year-old man has received a cut to the head and is conscious after the single vehicle crash which as reported at 12.19pm.

The scene is believed to be about 10km east of Duaringa but the exact location is unclear.

There is significant damage to the vehicle.

Emergency services are responding.

