Emergency services crews are trying to free a person from a vehicle after a crash at Biloela on Tuesday afternoon. File photo.
News

UPDATE: Man in serious condition after Biloela car crash

Darryn Nufer
27th Apr 2021 4:27 PM
UPDATE 3.40PM: A man in his 60s has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after a single vehicle crash at Biloela on Tuesday afternoon.

The man’s condition had improved from “critical”, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

She said the man had suffered a head injury.

Emergency crews had to work to free the man from the vehicle after it crashed on Calvale Road about 2.18pm.

The man was taken to Biloela Hospital and it was expected that an air retrieval craft would be sent there.

