UPDATE: Man in serious condition after Biloela car crash

Emergency services crews are trying to free a person from a vehicle after a crash at Biloela on Tuesday afternoon. File photo.

UPDATE 3.40PM: A man in his 60s has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after a single vehicle crash at Biloela on Tuesday afternoon.

The man’s condition had improved from “critical”, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

She said the man had suffered a head injury.

Emergency crews had to work to free the man from the vehicle after it crashed on Calvale Road about 2.18pm.

The man was taken to Biloela Hospital and it was expected that an air retrieval craft would be sent there.

BREAKING: A person is in a critical condition after a single vehicle crash at Biloela on Tuesday afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a person was “encapsulated and in a critical condition” after the crash on Calvale Road about 2.18pm.

Emergency services crews are working to free the person from the vehicle.

