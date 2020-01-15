UPDATE: Man in his 70s ‘stable’ after glider crash
EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a reported glider crash at the Kybong Airport.
Two ambulances were dispatched to Lobwein Road with reports a man in his 70s had a "hard landing."
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the man is being treated for significant head lacerations, chest pain and back pain and is yet to be taken to Gympie hospital.
"We are trying not to involve the helicopter as the man's condition is stable," the spokeswoman said.
The man was taken to the Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.
The incident reportedly happened just after 1.22pm.