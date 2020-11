UPDATE, 9.25AM: A man was assessed by paramedics, however, he suffered no apparent injuries and declined transport to hospital.

INITIAL: Emergency services are on scene at a car crash in Banana.

At 8.22am, paramedics were called the single-vehicle crash on the Dawson Hwy and Bowen St.

According to a Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman, a man is being assessed, however, his injuries are unknown.

More to come.