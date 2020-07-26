Menu
RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to a property north of Rockhampton to attend a horse fall accident. Picture: RACQ Capricorn Rescue
UPDATE: Man airlifted in serious condition after horse fall

Aden Stokes
aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
26th Jul 2020 3:55 PM
UPDATE, 3.50PM: An elderly man has been airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious but stable condition after falling from a horse on a property north of Rockhampton.

The man, who was in his 70s, had come off his horse while doing yard work on the property in Ogmore.

QAS responded to the scene at 11.21am. RACQ Capricorn Rescue was also tasked to attend.

The man was treated for upper body and head injuries.

UPDATE 2.15PM: RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue was tasked to attend the Ogmore property where a man in his 70s fell from a horse.

It is understood the rescue team will airlift the injured man back to Rockhampton Hospital for further treatment.

INITIAL: Paramedics are racing to a property north of Rockhampton after receiving reports of a man falling from a horse.

The man, who is believed to be in his 70s, has reportedly fractured his collarbone after falling from a horse at Ogmore.

QAS paramedics are en route and a rescue helicopter may also be attending.

