Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A car has crashed into a Rockhampton home this afternoon.
A car has crashed into a Rockhampton home this afternoon.
Breaking

UPDATE: Lucky escape after car smashes into Rocky home

Kaitlyn Smith
16th May 2020 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE, 2.30pm: A male patient in his 70s has been transported to Rockhampton Base Hospital after his car crashed into a Norman Gardens residence this afternoon.

He is reportedly in a stable condition and escaped any serious injuries.

No individuals were inside the home at the time of the incident.

 

SIGNIFICANT: A car has smashed into a Norman Gardens home this afternoon.
SIGNIFICANT: A car has smashed into a Norman Gardens home this afternoon.

 

 

INITIAL, 12.30pm: Emergency services are attending the scene after reports a car has crashed into a house on Farm St in Rockhampton.

The incident occurred around 12.15pm after a 70-year-old male driver lost control of his vehicle.

It is believed the man was travelling through a roundabout before he lost control and crashed into the garage of the Norman Gardens home.

 

A car has crashed into a Rockhampton home this afternoon.
A car has crashed into a Rockhampton home this afternoon.

 

Significant structural damage has been reported.

QAS and QFS are on site.

It is understood the male patient is in a stable condition and will be transported to Rockhampton Base Hospital.

No individuals were inside the home at the time of the incident.

More Stories

traffic accidents
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladstone’s rental vacancies at ‘record low’

        premium_icon Gladstone’s rental vacancies at ‘record low’

        News Gladstone’s industry driven economy is helping to blunt the impact of the coronavirus and the region’s rental market continues to tighten.

        Taxi robber had a ‘bad trip’ on LSD

        premium_icon Taxi robber had a ‘bad trip’ on LSD

        Crime The offence occurred on the anniversary of the 22-year-old’s son’s death.

        BRIGGSY’S BIRDS: Diving bird eats its own feathers

        premium_icon BRIGGSY’S BIRDS: Diving bird eats its own feathers

        News The bird can be found in most wetlands and has two distinct plumage phases.

        ‘Focused on rebuilding’: Airport to rebound after COVID-19

        premium_icon ‘Focused on rebuilding’: Airport to rebound after COVID-19

        News The CEO of the Gladstone Airport Corporation is unsure how long it will take the...