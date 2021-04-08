Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police investigating at the scene of a homicide in Pacific Haven Drive on April 3. Photo: Stuart Fast
Police investigating at the scene of a homicide in Pacific Haven Drive on April 3. Photo: Stuart Fast
News

UPDATE: Homicide detectives still appealing for clues

Stuart Fast
8th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

No charges have yet been laid over the death of a 58-year-old man at Pacific Haven at the weekend.

Mark Carson suffered stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene when police arrived at the address on April 3.

His ex-partner and her new partner have provided police with information but no charges have been laid.

Detectives hope those from the Burrum District area will be able to assist in providing more information.

The most recent update on how you can help police is here.

It comes after investigators spent the Easter weekend combing the scene for clues.

death fccrime fraser coast homicide stabbing
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man jailed after violent melee outside Rocky pub

        Premium Content Man jailed after violent melee outside Rocky pub

        Crime Pub patrons took exception to the man’s loud music.

        We’ll drink to that: CQ pubs in line for cheaper beer

        Premium Content We’ll drink to that: CQ pubs in line for cheaper beer

        Food & Entertainment “Beer tax in Australia is the fourth highest in the developed world.”

        Thong assault means prison time for Gladstone woman

        Premium Content Thong assault means prison time for Gladstone woman

        Crime The defendant called the aggrieved a ‘f---ing scumbag dog’

        Crews called to Agnes Water for rubbish fire

        Premium Content Crews called to Agnes Water for rubbish fire

        News A three by three metre pile of rubbish was on fire when crews arrived.