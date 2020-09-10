Menu
A fire that broke out near QAL, South Gladstone, at 11am is being investigated by QFES.
UPDATE: Hazard reduction burns for 10 days

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@gladstoneobserver.com.au
10th Sep 2020 4:19 PM
UPDATE: 4.20pm: QUEENSLAND Alumina Limited has confirmed hazard reduction burns will continue around its South Gladstone premises over the next 10 days.

“QAL conduct regular hazard reduction burns as part of our land management program,” a QAL spokeswoman said.

“These reduction burns started on August 20 and will continue until September 20.

“They are being conducted under an authorised permit from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services during favourable weather conditions.

“If members of the community have any questions please contact QAL’s feedback line on 1800 181 110.”

UPDATE: 11.50am: A FIRE at South Gladstone near QAL is posing no threat to any homes or properties, a QFES spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman said the fire is a permitted burn by QAL.

Trained fire officers are on the scene monitoring the fire, which is causing smoke to spread around the South Gladstone and Toolooa State High School area.

INITIAL REPORT: QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services are investigating a fire at South Gladstone near QAL.

The fire started just after 11am.

Smoke is clearly visible and is wafting around the area.

A QFES spokeswoman said the only fire they had on their system in the Gladstone region were controlled burns continuing on Curtis Island.

More to come.

