UPDATE: Gympie children still missing, unconfirmed sighting

MISSING: Police are asking for public help to find these two children who have been missing for a week.

MISSING: Police are asking for public help to find these two children who have been missing for a week. Frances Klein

UPDATE Tuesday 12pm

POLICE continue to search for an 11-year-old boy and a 13-year-old-girl, both missing from their Gympie family home for more than a week.

A Queensland Police Service media spokeswoman said the children remained missing as of late this morning.

The spokeswoman said a potential sighting had been reported to police but was unconfirmed.

The children were last seen by their father at their Garrick Street family home at 10pm on April 7.

Police and family hold concerns for their safety as both children suffer with Autism and have intellectual impairments.

It is believed the children are possibly in the company of a woman (pictured) who is known to them.

Anyone who may have seen the children or has any information in relation to their current whereabouts is urged to contact police.

More to come.

EARLIER

POLICE are seeking public assistance to help locate a 11-year-old-boy and 13-year-old girl missing from Gympie.

The children were last seen by their father at their Garrick Street family home at 10pm on April 7.

MISSING: Police are asking for public help to find these two children who have been missing for a week. Frances Klein

Police and family hold concerns for their safety as both children suffer with Autism and have intellectual impairments.

It is believed the children are possibly in the company of a woman (pictured) who is known to them.

MISSING: Police are asking for public help to find these two children who have been missing for a week. Frances Klein

The 11-year-old boy is described as 140cm tall, slim build, olive skin, brown hair and hazel eyes.

The 13-year-old girl is described as 140cm tall, slim build, olive skin, brown hair and eyes.

MISSING: The two children may be in the company of this woman pictured. Frances Klein

Anyone who may have seen the children or has any information in relation to their current whereabouts is urged to contact police.