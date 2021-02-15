UPDATE: Fireys find car ‘engulfed’ in flames

QFES is responding to a report of a car fire.

QFES is responding to a report of a car fire.

UPDATE: Fire-fighters have found a small grass fire and a car well engulfed in flames at Yarwun on Monday afternoon.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the fire was extinguished within about five minutes.

QFES received a call at 4.35pm about a car fire on Flynn Rd.

The QFES spokeswoman said the ambulance service was not required and there was no suggestion of any injuries.

INITIAL: Fire-fighters are on their way to reports of a car fire at Yarwun.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said fire-fighters received a call at 4.35pm about a car fire on Flynn Rd.

The spokeswoman said a single crew was on its way.

More to come.