UPDATE: Fireys find car ‘engulfed’ in flames
UPDATE: Fire-fighters have found a small grass fire and a car well engulfed in flames at Yarwun on Monday afternoon.
A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the fire was extinguished within about five minutes.
QFES received a call at 4.35pm about a car fire on Flynn Rd.
The QFES spokeswoman said the ambulance service was not required and there was no suggestion of any injuries.
