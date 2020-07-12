UPDATE: Fire crews monitor fire near aged care facility

Fire near the Edenvale aged care facility in Glen Eden on July 12, 2020.

UPDATE:

FIRE crews will remain on scene for the next hour monitoring a vegetation fire near the Edenvale Aged Care Facility.

Gladstone Fire Station officer Quinn Craner said the fire in the vicinity of Nicholas and Deborah Streets was now fully contained.

“At this stage there are no properties under threat,” she said.

“We did have a large area of grass burning that was putting out large amounts of smoke.”

Fire crews on scene near the Edenvale aged care facility in Glen Eden.

She said the biggest concern for nearby residents, especially those in the aged care facility, was from a respiratory perspective.

“The facility was well aware of the fire, they also made some 000 calls to advise the fire was nearby,” she said.

“Crews on arrival went straight to the area to extinguish the fire.”

Vegetation fire burning in Glen Eden

She said although it was still early for the official bushfire season this came as a timely reminder to prepare for what’s to come.

“People still need to be aware there is a heightened threat and it’ll only grow towards the start of bushfire season in August, September,” she said.

“Clean up around your properties make sure you’ve got well maintained fire edges and clean out your gutters.”

For more information on how to prepare for bushfire season visit www.qfes.qld.gov.au

INITIAL:

FIRE crews are on scene at a vegetation fire in the vicinity of Victoria Ave, Glen Eden Dr and Deborah St, near the Edenvale Aged Care Facility.

The fire broke out earlier today and is posing no threat to property at this time.

Firefighters are working to control the blaze.

Nearby residents may be affected by smoke and are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions. If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.