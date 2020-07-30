UPDATE: Elderly couple freed from terrifying Bruce Hwy rollover

Emergency services are responding to a single-vehicle rollover southwest of Gladstone.

UPDATE, 7.20pm: Two people have been freed from a vehicle which rolled near Benaraby this evening.

It is understood the male and female occupants, both in their mid-60s, have suffered significant injuries.

The man has reportedly sustained a dislocated shoulder, while the woman is complaining of injuries to her abdomen.

A second male in his 20s escaped the wreckage with only minor injuries.

All three patients are being transported to Gladstone Hospital in stable conditions.

Both north and southbound lanes on the Bruce Hwy remain closed.

UPDATE, 7pm: Emergency services are currently working to free the two individuals trapped inside their vehicle after it rolled on the Bruce Hwy.

Fire crews have reportedly called in heavy machinery to help with the extrication.

Both lanes on the Bruce Hwy near Benaraby remain closed to traffic.

Motorists are advised to use an alternative route if possible.

INITIAL, 6.30pm: Multiple people are reportedly trapped inside a vehicle after it rolled this evening in Benaraby, approximately 20km south of Gladstone.

It is believed the vehicle lost control near Gladstone-Benaraby Rd and Bruce Hwy around 6.10pm.

Early reports suggest both a 76-year-old male and 75-year-old female remain entrapped.

It is understood they have suffered injuries to their arms and upper body.

The male’s legs are also reportedly being pinned by parts of the vehicle.

A 20-year-old male managed to free himself from the wreckage, with only minor injuries reported.

QFES and QAS are currently en route.

Police have shut reportedly shut Bruce Hwy in both directions.

More to come.