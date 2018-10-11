UPDATE: Destructive winds and hail forecast for south CQ

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Queensland.

UPDATE 3PM: CENTRAL Highlands, Coalfields and Capricornia are being urged to keep an eye on weather updates as large hail stones and destructive winds are predicted to affect parts of the state.

Southern Central Queensland towns, including Biloela, are likely to receive showers and possible storm activity this evening.

Showers are also expected early tomorrow morning for parts of CQ, including Rockhampton.

Two storms have formed, one around the Carnarvon Range moving east and the other moving off Rainbow Beach.

One of the storms is currently moving north to Monto, just north of Bundaberg.

Areas around Agnes Water are currently in the Bureau of Meteorology's warning area.

A lot of activity is centred around Taroom at the moment and north of the town.

There is a chance storms may develop later tonight and continue on towards the coast around Gladstone.

It is unlikely storm activity could reach Rockhampton, but BoM has not yet ruled out the possibility it could travel further north into the area.

INITIAL STORY: DESTRUCTIVE winds and large hail stones are likely to hit parts of the Central Highlands over the next several hours with emergency services urging people to be prepared.

Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm warning at 11.56am for people across Central Highlands and Coalfields, Wide Bay and Burnett, Maranoa and Warrego, Darling Downs and Granite Belt and Southeast Coast Forecast Districts.

The dangerous thunderstorm developed north-east of Dalby and is shifting north-east towards Kingaroy.

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce destructive winds and very large hailstones over the next several hours for residents in these parts.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 2:30 pm.