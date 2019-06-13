Menu
Referees had threatened to boycott senior games in the Football CQ competition this weekend.
Referees had threatened to boycott senior games in the Football CQ competition this weekend.
UPDATE: Decision expected today on possible refs boycott

Pam McKay
13th Jun 2019 8:30 AM
FOOTBALL CQ is expected to provide an update this morning on a possible referees boycott that could cripple the senior competition this weekend.

Club presidents met in Rockhampton last night after referees expressed concern over the "ongoing unacceptable behaviour of some spectators and club officials at games”.

READ: Football refs threaten boycott as abuse escalates

Referees threatened a boycott of this weekend's senior matches if the situation was not addressed.

In response, Football CQ devised a range of measures for clubs to implement from this weekend.

The measures were raised and accepted at a club presidents' meeting in Gladstone on Monday night, and were tabled at the Rockhampton meeting last night.

