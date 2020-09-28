UPDATE: Crews return to monitor fires after intense day

Tannum Sands Rural Fire Brigade posted these photos on Facebook with the caption "Benaraby landfill took a hard hit today".

IT WAS an intense day for Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews yesterday, with six fires burning across the Gladstone region.

The six fires were located at Ambrose, Mount Larcom, Benaraby, Bororen, Colosseum and Lowmead.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said several crews would return this morning to monitor fires at Colosseum and Lowmead.

She said the fire at Colosseum was contained last night at 7.25pm but crews and the landowner would continue to monitor the fire today.

Meanwhile, five rural fire services will return to Lowmead to monitor a fire burning on Stockbridge Road.

The fires at Ambrose and Bororen were both contained yesterday afternoon.

A QFES spokeswoman said crews left Ambrose at 5.30pm after crews mopped up the perimeter of the burnt area.

She said crews left Bororen at 3.20pm yesterday after the fire was contained.

The fire at Benaraby was blackened out at 6.30pm, and crews left at 6.35pm.

A QFES spokeswoman said crews hoped to close off the fire this morning.

The Observer is waiting an update on Mount Larcom.

More to come.