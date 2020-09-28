Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Tannum Sands Rural Fire Brigade posted these photos on Facebook with the caption
Tannum Sands Rural Fire Brigade posted these photos on Facebook with the caption "Benaraby landfill took a hard hit today".
News

UPDATE: Crews return to monitor fires after intense day

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
28th Sep 2020 10:33 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

IT WAS an intense day for Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews yesterday, with six fires burning across the Gladstone region.

The six fires were located at Ambrose, Mount Larcom, Benaraby, Bororen, Colosseum and Lowmead.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said several crews would return this morning to monitor fires at Colosseum and Lowmead.

She said the fire at Colosseum was contained last night at 7.25pm but crews and the landowner would continue to monitor the fire today.

Meanwhile, five rural fire services will return to Lowmead to monitor a fire burning on Stockbridge Road.

The fires at Ambrose and Bororen were both contained yesterday afternoon.

A QFES spokeswoman said crews left Ambrose at 5.30pm after crews mopped up the perimeter of the burnt area.

She said crews left Bororen at 3.20pm yesterday after the fire was contained.

The fire at Benaraby was blackened out at 6.30pm, and crews left at 6.35pm.

A QFES spokeswoman said crews hoped to close off the fire this morning.

The Observer is waiting an update on Mount Larcom.

More to come.

bushfire season bushfires gladstone gladstone region queensland fire and emergency services qfes
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: 45 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 45 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, September 28.

        MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        News The biggest stories you may have missed on the weekend, September 26-27.

        Proud dad’s offending puts son in ‘jeopardy’

        Premium Content Proud dad’s offending puts son in ‘jeopardy’

        Crime “He’s put him and his young fella in great jeopardy.”

        Woman ‘drank carton of beer’ before offending

        Premium Content Woman ‘drank carton of beer’ before offending

        Crime The DV offender wanted one last “blow out” before going to rehab.