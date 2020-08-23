UPDATE: Crew extinguishes tinny blaze on Boyne River

A photo of the smoke haze caused by the reported boat fire in Boyne Island this afternoon.

UPDATE (1.25PM): The QFES crew which responded to the tinny fire on the Boyne River this morning have confirmed the blaze has been extinguished.

The vessel has been described as a four metre fibreglass tinny which has now sunk offshore.

Fire crews are now liaising with police in order to retrieve a series of events from the sole occupant of the vessel, who is located in the nearby caravan park.

1PM: A QFES unit is reportedly battling a tinny fire in Boyne Island, with crews being advised the tinny is drifting towards the banks of the Boyne River.

The incident was classified by QFES communications as a code two incident, with one boat reportedly well alight.

The responding crew declined back-up from other units in the area.

One person is believed to be in the care of paramedics after abandoning the boat and heading to a caravan park’s reception for help with unspecified injuries.

