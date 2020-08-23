Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A photo of the smoke haze caused by the reported boat fire in Boyne Island this afternoon.
A photo of the smoke haze caused by the reported boat fire in Boyne Island this afternoon.
News

UPDATE: Crew extinguishes tinny blaze on Boyne River

Jacobbe McBride
23rd Aug 2020 1:27 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE (1.25PM): The QFES crew which responded to the tinny fire on the Boyne River this morning have confirmed the blaze has been extinguished.

The vessel has been described as a four metre fibreglass tinny which has now sunk offshore.

Fire crews are now liaising with police in order to retrieve a series of events from the sole occupant of the vessel, who is located in the nearby caravan park.

1PM: A QFES unit is reportedly battling a tinny fire in Boyne Island, with crews being advised the tinny is drifting towards the banks of the Boyne River.

The incident was classified by QFES communications as a code two incident, with one boat reportedly well alight.

The responding crew declined back-up from other units in the area.

One person is believed to be in the care of paramedics after abandoning the boat and heading to a caravan park’s reception for help with unspecified injuries.

MORE TO COME

Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Missing girl located safe and well

        Premium Content UPDATE: Missing girl located safe and well

        News Police are seeking urgent assistance from the public in order to find a 13-year-old girl who has not been seen since yesterday.

        UPDATE: Woman bitten by snake at Miriam Vale

        Premium Content UPDATE: Woman bitten by snake at Miriam Vale

        News Third snake bite in Central Queensland in past three days.

        UPDATE: Search continues for missing man Timothy Strong

        Premium Content UPDATE: Search continues for missing man Timothy Strong

        News The Queensland Police Service search remains active for 36-year-old Gladstone man...

        “Don’t be complacent”: MP’s new COVID-19 warning

        Premium Content “Don’t be complacent”: MP’s new COVID-19 warning

        News Following a spike in the number of Coronavirus cases in Queensland, Member for...