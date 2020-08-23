UPDATE: Crew extinguishes tinny blaze on Boyne River
UPDATE (1.25PM): The QFES crew which responded to the tinny fire on the Boyne River this morning have confirmed the blaze has been extinguished.
The vessel has been described as a four metre fibreglass tinny which has now sunk offshore.
Fire crews are now liaising with police in order to retrieve a series of events from the sole occupant of the vessel, who is located in the nearby caravan park.
1PM: A QFES unit is reportedly battling a tinny fire in Boyne Island, with crews being advised the tinny is drifting towards the banks of the Boyne River.
The incident was classified by QFES communications as a code two incident, with one boat reportedly well alight.
The responding crew declined back-up from other units in the area.
One person is believed to be in the care of paramedics after abandoning the boat and heading to a caravan park’s reception for help with unspecified injuries.
