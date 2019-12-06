Menu
Fire at Colosseum
UPDATE: Colosseum fire still burning

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
6th Dec 2019 8:40 AM
FIRE crews are strengthening containment lines as the Colosseum fire continues to burn.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the fire was within containment lines and 10 crews and several water bombers were on duty.

She said QFES and Parks and Wildlife Service crews continued to patrol the blaze’s perimeter. Five aircraft are aiding firefighting efforts.

The spokeswoman said Gladstone Regional Council had supplied water tankers and heavy machinery.

She said there was no threat to property but smoke would hang around for days.

Those suffering from respiratory conditions are encouraged to close windows and keep medication close by.

Drivers are urged to drive with caution to suit conditions.

