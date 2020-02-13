Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A child was transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a serious but stable condition after being bitten on the face by a dog.
A child was transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a serious but stable condition after being bitten on the face by a dog.
News

UPDATE: Child to be flown for surgery after dog attack

Zachary O'Brien
Mikayla Haupt
Zachary O’Brien,
13th Feb 2020 2:43 PM | Updated: 4:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: A two-year-old boy with significant facial wounds and a fracture to the skull is being treated at the Bundaberg Hospital after a dog attack.

A Wide Bay Hospital and Health Services spokesman said the toddler was currently receiving treatment and undergoing testing at the Bundaberg Hospital and would be flown to a Brisbane facility for surgical intervention.

The spokesman said the child was in a stable condition.

 

 

EARLIER: A MALE toddler has been transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a serious but stable condition following a dog bite at Bargara at 1.37pm.

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Ambulance Service said the child suffered "significant facial injuries" during the incident.

 

This is a developing story. More to come.

bargara bundaberg dog bite
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How couple turned Star Wars virtual romance into real love

        premium_icon How couple turned Star Wars virtual romance into real love

        Dating Not even 14,116 kilometres could keep David and Natasha Mills apart after they found love in a virtual reality Star Wars universe.

        • 13th Feb 2020 4:00 PM
        MOOD KILL: Report finds Gladstone’s lacking in romance

        premium_icon MOOD KILL: Report finds Gladstone’s lacking in romance

        News LOVE might be in the air tomorrow, but new data suggests the Gladstone region is...

        • 13th Feb 2020 4:00 PM
        Chance to own tranquil oasis in the heart of town

        premium_icon Chance to own tranquil oasis in the heart of town

        News The West Gladstone property boasts an award-winning pool and is an entertainer’s...

        • 13th Feb 2020 4:00 PM
        SEVERE STORM: Warning issued for Capricornia

        premium_icon SEVERE STORM: Warning issued for Capricornia

        News Storms are expected to move through the Gladstone Region over coming hours as they...