A car has crashed into a home in Norman Gardens.
A car has crashed into a home in Norman Gardens.
UPDATE: Car smashes into home after failed ‘skid’

kaitlyn smith
17th May 2020 3:01 PM
UPDATE, 3.30pm: Two male occupants of a car that crashed into a Norman Gardens home this afternoon are refusing to be transported to hospital.

It is believed the pair have been assessed by paramedics on-site and declined further treatment.

The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

A tow truck has since attended the scene and removed the vehicle.

A tow truck transports a vehicle after it crashed into a Norman Gardens home this afternoon.
INITIAL, 3pm: A vehicle has this afternoon crashed into a Norman Gardens home causing significant damage.

Emergency services were called after the driver of the vehicle lost control at the intersection of Moores Creek Rd and Norman Rd.

It is understood the driver attempted a ‘skid’ before the vehicle mounted a traffic island which lead to the crash.

The incident occurred around 2.50pm and involved a maroon XR6.

Two people, both 25-year-old males are believed to be occupants of the car.

One female is understood to have been inside the home at the time. She has not suffered any injuries.

Significant damage to the house has also been reported.

The vehicle does not appear to be damaged.

QPS are currently on scene.

More to come.

