UPDATE: Car skids off Bruce Hwy, overturns in crash

A man was taken to hospital in the early hours of this morning, after his car left the road and crashed - rolling in the process.

A man was taken to hospital in the early hours of this morning, after his car left the road and crashed - rolling in the process. Contributed

A MAN in his 30s was taken to Gladstone Hospital after a single-vehicle crash at Iveragh this morning.

About 3.20am, Queensland Police responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash on the Bruce Hwy, approximately 35km north of Miriam Vale.

A police spokesman said officers found a car which had left the road and overturned in the incident.

"The driver was treated by paramedics on scene," he said.

QAS confirmed the patient was transported to Gladstone Hospital but were unsure whether he was admitted for treatment.

Updates to follow.