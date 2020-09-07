UPDATE: Car crashes into pole

A woman is treated by emergency services following a single vehicle crash on Martin Street, South Gladstone. Picture Rodney Stevens

UPDATE: 1.10pm: A WOMAN has been taken to hospital in a stable condition after crashing her car into a pole on Marten Street at South Gladstone.

Police, Queensland Fire and Emergency Service and Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics attended the scene about 12.20pm.

A neighbour notified emergency services about the incident.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics treated the woman at the scene before she was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two tankers were notified of the incident at 12.10pm and arrived at the scene at 12.20pm.

"Firefighters made the scene safe," the spokeswoman said.

QFES left the scene at 12.40pm.

As the crash was on the front lawn of a residence on Marten Street, traffic was not obstructed.

A number of neighbours and passers by were at the scene, one providing shade with an umbrella for emergency services workers.

Gladstone Regional Council will now have to replace the street sign on the corner of Marten Street and Elizabeth street which was damaged in the crash.

Initial reports from the scene said the woman's car sustained damage to the front bumper.

INITIAL REPORT: 12.26pm EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a single vehicle crash near the corner of Elizabeth Street and Marten Street, at South Gladstone.

A woman driving a blue Toyota hatchback was heading north on Marten Street just before 12.10am when the vehicle mounted the kerb and collided with the Marten Street sign, at the intersection with Elizabeth Street.

The car then continued north on the grass for about 50 metres, before colliding head-on with a telegraph pole.

About 10 bystanders are at the scene with police, QFES and QAS paramedics.

A QAS spokeswoman and a QFES spokeswoman said emergency services were called about the incident at 12.10pm.

More to come.