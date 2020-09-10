UPDATE: Car crashes into parked vehicle
UPDATE: A WOMAN in her 70s has been taken to Gladstone Hospital following a crash into a parked car at South Gladstone.
”Paramedics treated one female patient in her 70s,” a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.
“She was transported to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.”
The woman’s car was towed from the scene to the RACQ holding yard at Gladstone.
The east-bound lane of Toolooa Street was blocked for more than 20 minutes.
INITIAL REPORT: EMERGENCY services are on the scene of a crash on Toolooa Street just past the shops at South Gladstone.
A blue sedan travelling toward the CBD has collided head-on with a parked maroon coloured sedan.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said they were notified of the incident at 2.30pm.
“Paramedics are currently assessing a female patient,” the spokeswoman said.
The woman was the driver of the blue sedan.
Police and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are on the scene.
More to come.