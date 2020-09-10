Menu
Emergency services on the scene of a crash on Toolooa Street at South Gladstone. Picture: Rodney Stevens
News

UPDATE: Car crashes into parked vehicle

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@gladstoneobserver.com.au
10th Sep 2020 4:02 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE: A WOMAN in her 70s has been taken to Gladstone Hospital following a crash into a parked car at South Gladstone.

”Paramedics treated one female patient in her 70s,” a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

“She was transported to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.”

The woman’s car was towed from the scene to the RACQ holding yard at Gladstone.

The east-bound lane of Toolooa Street was blocked for more than 20 minutes.

INITIAL REPORT: EMERGENCY services are on the scene of a crash on Toolooa Street just past the shops at South Gladstone.

A blue sedan travelling toward the CBD has collided head-on with a parked maroon coloured sedan.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said they were notified of the incident at 2.30pm.

Emergency services on the scene of a crash on Toolooa Street at South Gladstone. Picture: Rodney Stevens
“Paramedics are currently assessing a female patient,” the spokeswoman said.

The woman was the driver of the blue sedan.

Police and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are on the scene.

More to come.

