WEATHER WARNING: Storm clouds are rolling towards the Rockhampton region as the Bureau of Meteorology issues a sever storm warning.
UPDATE: Capricornia’s severe thunderstorm warning cancelled

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
17th Jan 2020 10:32 AM
10.30AM: THE Bureau of Meteorology hascancelled the severe thunderstorm warning for people in Capricornia, Central Highlands and Coalfields, and Central West Forecast Districts.

At 9am, the BoM advised that thunderstorms had weakened and were no longer occurring over Central Queensland.

“Scattered thunderstorms are ongoing over parts of central Queensland, but this activity has weakened in the past few hours,” they said.

“Thunderstorms are expected to severe once more later today, and further warnings are likely.”

6.40AM: BRACE yourself for rough weather this morning Capricornia, the Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for damaging winds and heavy rainfall.

The warning applies to Capricornia and parts of Central Highlands and Coalfields and Central West Forecast Districts.

STORM IMMINENT: A severe thunderstorm warningwith damaging winds and heavy rainfall has been issued for Capricornia.
The Bureau of Meteorology said “severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours”.

Locations which may be affected include Gladstone, Emerald, Rockhampton, Clermont, Moranbah and Mount Morgan.

RAIN RADAR: Heavy rain has been sighted in the Rockhampton region on the weather radar at 6.30am.
77mm was recorded in the hour to 5.45am at Green Valley (W of Emerald).

127mm was recorded in the 2 hours to 1.30am at Broadmere (NW of Taroom).

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it’s flooded, forget it.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

More to follow

