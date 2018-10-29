UPDATE: Bush fires south of Gladstone

GRASS FIRES: Two grass fires have been contained south of Gladstone.

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services have provided updates on three fires happening south of Gladstone.

A bushfire advisory is still current for the Captain Creek area, south-west of Agnes Water.

As of 1.20pm yesterday, the fire is travelling from Creevey Drive in an easterly direction towards Davies and Murphy Rd, Captain Creek.

It is located in land inaccessible to firefighters, and QFES advises the fire is expected to burn for several days.

Firefighters are also working to establish containment lines for the fire.

Meanwhile, crews are still currently at the scene of a bushfire near Darley Rd and Gladstone Monto Rd at Boyne Valley.

The fire, which broke out yesterday, has been contained but will be monitored by firefighters throughout the day.

Finally, a grass fire near Logan Rd and the Bruce Hwy at Colosseum from Friday has been contained, however firefighters will also monitor that area.

QFES advises people to do the following:

Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

If you have a bushfire survival plan, refer to it now and be ready to follow it.

If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if the situation changes.

Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.

Consider finding your essential items (e.g., identification documents, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing such as a long-sleeved cotton shirt and trousers, and boots) in case you need to leave.

Consider what you will do to protect your pets and livestock.

Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

Advise family and friends of your intended actions if the situation changes.

All fires are not posing any threat to properties, but if the situation changes, residents are advised to call Triple Zero (000).