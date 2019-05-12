UPDATE: Bruce hwy blocked after dangerous goods truck crash

2.15PM: A TOW truck is now on the scene at the truck rollover on the Bruce Highway near Mt Larcom.

The truck was carrying dangerous goods which have been confirmed to be batteries and hydrogen peroxide.

There are still two fire crews on scene.

Both lanes remain closed and the diversion remains in place via Gentle Annie rd.

1PM: Emergency services are working with scientific crews and the trucking company Hi Trans to gain access to the load following the truck rollover.

The highway remains blocked 15km north of Mt Larcom however a diversion is in place via Gentle Annie rd.

The load of dangerous goods is stable.

The type dangerous goods have not been advised by authorities at this time.

11.45AM: THE BRUCE Highway is blocked in both directions near Mt Larcom following a b-double rollover this morning.

The truck rolled over 15kms north of the township around 11.25am.

The truck is carrying 560kg of an yet unnamed dangerous substance.

The driver sustained minimal injuries.

Police have confirmed the highway is blocked in both directions.

Police are on scene and fireys are coming from Gladstone.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service has been tasked to the incident

More to come.