Queensland Ambulance Service. Michael Marston - ePixel Images
UPDATE: Bruce Highway reopened after three vehicles crash

15th Aug 2019 11:57 AM
12.50AM: THE Bruce Highway has been reopened following a multi-vehicle crash earlier this morning.

At 10.59am, emergency services were called to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of the Bruce and Burnett Highway, Port Curtis.

According to police, three vehicles were involved in the crash.

Paramedics assessed two people on scene. A 20-year-old man was reported as alert with a neck and chest injury. A 60-year-old man was reported as having minor cuts and abrasions.

Both men were transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

At 11.40am, it was reported that the northbound lane of the Bruce Highway was closed, with police on scene directing traffic.

That lane has now been cleared.

