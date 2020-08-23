Menu
A photo of the smoke haze caused by the reported boat fire in Boyne Island this afternoon.
UPDATE: Boat sinks after fire on Boyne River

Jacobbe McBride
23rd Aug 2020 1:50 PM
UPDATE (1.25PM): The fire crew which responded to a boat blaze on the Boyne River this afternoon, has confirmed it has been extinguished.

The vessel has been described as a four-metre fibreglass tinny, which has now sunk offshore.

Fire crews are now liaising with police in order to get information from the sole occupant of the vessel, who is located in a nearby caravan park.

1PM: A fire crew is reportedly battling a tinny blaze at Boyne Island, with the vessel believed to be drifting towards the banks of the Boyne River.

The boat is reportedly well alight.

The responding crew declined back-up from other units in the area.

One person is believed to be in the care of paramedics after abandoning the boat and heading to a caravan park’s reception for help with unspecified injuries.

MORE TO COME

